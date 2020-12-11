High Top Mountain Records
Indie

Sturgill Simpson Unexpectedly Drops The Second Volume Of His ‘Cuttin’ Grass’ Album Series

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Sturgill Simpson meant to drop his latest album, Cuttin’ Grass, Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions, as a surprise release, but his plans were foiled when word leaked out early. Now, though, he has gotten his surprise album: Today, with no forewarning, he released Cuttin’ Grass, Vol. 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions.

Like Butcher Shoppe before it, Cowboy Arms features re-recorded versions of songs from throughout Simpson’s discography. He described his second Cuttin’ Grass release as bolder than its predecessor, saying in a statement:

“On Volume 2, we recorded everything I was too afraid to do on Volume 1. For that one, everything was more conventional bluegrass, sort of straight down the middle. But as a benefit of the musicians all getting to know each other and feeling more comfortable, we took more chances and felt more like a band. That gave me the confidence to come in with songs that I was a little more worried how they would translate to bluegrass — but weirdly, it just underscored that, in the end, I guess I’m just a bluegrass songwriter.”

Listen to Cuttin’ Grass, Vol. 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions below. He also performed Vol. 1 cut “All The Pretty Colors” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, so check that out below as well.

Cuttin’ Grass, Vol. 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions is out now via High Top Mountain Records. Get it here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×