Sturgill Simpson meant to drop his latest album, Cuttin’ Grass, Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions, as a surprise release, but his plans were foiled when word leaked out early. Now, though, he has gotten his surprise album: Today, with no forewarning, he released Cuttin’ Grass, Vol. 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions.

Like Butcher Shoppe before it, Cowboy Arms features re-recorded versions of songs from throughout Simpson’s discography. He described his second Cuttin’ Grass release as bolder than its predecessor, saying in a statement:

“On Volume 2, we recorded everything I was too afraid to do on Volume 1. For that one, everything was more conventional bluegrass, sort of straight down the middle. But as a benefit of the musicians all getting to know each other and feeling more comfortable, we took more chances and felt more like a band. That gave me the confidence to come in with songs that I was a little more worried how they would translate to bluegrass — but weirdly, it just underscored that, in the end, I guess I’m just a bluegrass songwriter.”

Listen to Cuttin’ Grass, Vol. 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions below. He also performed Vol. 1 cut “All The Pretty Colors” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, so check that out below as well.

Cuttin’ Grass, Vol. 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions is out now via High Top Mountain Records. Get it here.