Sudan Archives (real name Brittney Parks) has proven herself to be a trailblazing artist with her first two EPs, 2017’s Sudan Archives and 2018’s Sink EP. Now she’s gearing up to release her debut album via Stones Throw Records, and while there’s not much info about that release yet, Parks has shared the first single from it. “Confessions” lies on R&B bedrock, but on top of that, the track incorporates influences from African music (most clearly in the percussion), as well as some prominent cello. Lyrically, press materials say the song “details a crisis of conscience.”

Parks previously described the feel of her upcoming album, saying, “Have you seen that [2002 Aaliyah-starring] movie Queen Of The Damned? There’s this scene where the vampire Lestat picks up the violin and basically hypnotizes this lady because of how fast he’s playing. That’s the vibe of my next album.” She has also said that her approach to the album was different than that of her first two EPs: “I made a couple of songs that are gonna be on the album with another producer. We both produced it. He plays the piano more than I do, so I would like to have him onstage with me playing the part that played on the song. I just feel like I’m going to be working with other producers and musicians that are gonna come in the studio and lay down their ideas, but for EP1 and EP2 it was just all me messing around on my iPad and my computer.”

Listen to “Confessions” above, and find Sudan Archives’ upcoming tour dates below.

11/09 — Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

11/10 — Brussels, BE @ AB Club

11/12 — Berlin, DE @ Säalchen

11/13 — Cologne, DE @ CBE

11/14 — Munich, DE @ Rote Sonne

11/15 — Geneva, CH @ Festival Les Créatives

11/16 — Paris, FR @ Le Badaboum

11/19 — London, UK @ Corsica Studios

11/20 — Stockholm, SE @ Kraken

11/21 — Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen