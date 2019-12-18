Back in November, Brittney Parks shared with us the epic Athena, her debut full-length album under the name Sudan Archives. It’s a gorgeous affair that Parks herself described as thematically and sonically reminiscent of the scene from the 2002 film Queen Of The Damned, where “the vampire Lestat picks up the violin and basically hypnotizes this lady because of how fast he’s playing.” No more explanation needed.

Now, as the year winds down and she looks to 2020, Parks talked hot cider, Destinys Child, and learning piano in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Holiday Edition.

What’s the best holiday gift you’ve ever received?

Piano that lit up the keys to teach you how to play.

What is your earliest holiday memory?

Dressing up as Queen of Sheba at church for a Christmas party.

What’s on your wish list for this year?

Frugality.

What holiday song can you not resist singing along to?

“8 Days Of Christmas” by Destinys Child. “On the eighth day of Christmas my baby gave to me, a pair of Chloe shades and a diamond belly ring. On the seventh day of Christmas my baby gave to me, a nice back rub and he massaged my feet.”

What’s the holiday song you wish you could zap out of existence?

Why would I do that???? Lol.

What is your strangest holiday tradition?

[No answer]

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Francis Bebey — Forest Nativity .

Thoughts on snow?

Love it but too cold.

What holiday movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Queen Of The Damned.

Marry, F*ck, Kill: Santa, Thanksgiving Turkey, Hannukah Harry.

Ummmmmmmm marry Thanksgiving because that means food for eternity. Kill the turkey!

What’s the one food you need on your Thanksgiving table?

Cornbread casserole.

Where’s the most interesting place you’ve ever spent the holidays?

At a Chinese restaurant called Goldencity.

You decide to blow off the holidays and travel instead. Where are you going?

Mexico.

If the holidays are a time for giving, what’s the charity you’d like to big up for the season?

Feeding the homeless.

What’s your favorite holiday drink?

A hot cider drink.

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

I don’t know what that is…

How early is too early to decorate for the holiday season?

Never too early. Yolo.

What’s your ideal way to spend New Year’s Eve?

With a good view.

As the year ends, how are you going to remember 2019?

Magical and too fast.

The ball is dropping. What are you wishing for in the new year?

World peace.

Sudan Archives’ Athena is out now.