Sufjan Stevens has kept busy in recent years, but it hasn’t always been with solo albums. Since his latest album, 2015’s Carrie & Lowell, he collaborated with Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, and James McAlister on Planetarium in 2017. Earlier this year, he and his stepfather (the titular Lowell Brams of Carrie & Lowell) made a new age album together, Aporia. Now, though, Stevens is ready to get back to traditional solo fare: Today, he announced The Ascension, his new album that is set for release on September 25.

There are no tastes of the record available yet, but the lead single, “America,” will be released on Friday, July 3, as will a video for the track. The tracklist also included the song run times, and there are some lengthier numbers here. Aside from the 12-minute album-closer “America,” there are six other songs that run for longer than five minutes.

Check out the art and tracklist for The Ascension below.

1. “Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse”

2. “Run Away With Me”

3. “Video Game”

4. “Lamentations”

5. “Tell Me You Love Me”

6. “Die Happy”

7. “Ativan”

8. “Ursa Major”

9. “Landslide”

10. “Gilgamesh”

11. “Death Star”

12. “Goodbye To All That”

13. “Sugar”

14. “The Ascension”

15. “America”

The Ascension is out 9/25 via Asthmatic Kitty Records. Pre-order it here.