Sun June’s ‘Bad Girl’ Video Dances Through The Monotony Of Daily Life

Austin five-piece Sun June released their debut album back in 2018, but they’re now gearing up for the next effort. After teasing a new era with a handful of singles, Sun June return with the delicate number “Bad Girl” alongside a peaceful video.

Directed by Sun June vocalist Laura Colwell, their “Bad Girl” video depicts dancer Sarah Annie Navarrete gracefully moving her way through the day. Speaking about the project in a statement, Colwell said:

“‘Bad Girl’ is about a deep manic drive to regress into the person I used to be – back when being bad was cool and being cool was everything. I was given a lot of freedom as a teenager and always took advantage of it. After I lost a good friend in high school, my fear of death was overwhelming. The song reflects on how that fear combined with my own thrill-seeking affected my decisions since. It cycles through self-destructive choices I’ve made in relationships to avoid responsibility, and how my fear of loss has lead me down some dumb paths. The tone is sad and resigned, but also self-righteous somehow.”

Further speaking about the visual’s concept, Colwell said they pulled inspiration from some cult-classic films. “There’s something pushing and pulling between the lyrics and the beat, so we thought a dance video might draw out some internal tension,” she said. “We filmed around Lockhart, TX, where we recorded the album, because there are so many farms and fields out there that are unchanged despite the area’s growth. We took some inspiration from films like Blood Simple and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, which were also shot in rural towns just outside of Austin. Basically, we tried to channel Frances McDormand, Willie Nelson, and Haim (if Haim were an only child).”

Watch the “Bad Girl” video above.

Somewhere is out 2/5/2021 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.