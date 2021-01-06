A lot changed in 2020 but, living in Austin, Sun June are used to seeing perpetual change. The city itself is constantly in a state of transience, with Sun June finding friends either moving to or away from Austin. But amid changes comes the inevitable nostalgia for the past, which Sun June touch on in their newest single “Everything I Had.”

The song arrives alongside a DIY video depicting the band’s vocalist Laura Colwell revisiting places of import from her past. Speaking about the track’s inspiration in a statement, Colwell said the song reflects transient feeling of Austin, Texas:

“‘Everything I Had’ is about feeling stuck and wising you could go back in time. It misses when things were new and easy and full of promise. It feels very ‘Austin’ to us, because things change here so quickly and it’s easy to fall into a rut and feel like the city is moving on without you. Friends are always leaving town too, so sometimes it’s fun to think moving to LA or New York would solve all our problems. It’s also fair to say that the song has taken on some new meaning during the pandemic. We’re all missing someone or something right now.”

The single also offers a preview of their upcoming LP Somewhere, which Sun June call their “prom record.” “The prom idea started as a mood for us to arrange and shape the music to, which we hadn’t done before,” the band said in a statement. “Prom isn’t all rosy and perfect. The songs show you the crying in the bathroom, the fear of dancing, the joy of a kiss – all the highs and all the lows.”

Watch Sun June’s “Everything I Had” video above and check out their Somewhere cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Bad With Time”

2. “Everything I Had”

3. “Singing”

4. “Bad Girl”

5. “Karen O”

6. “Everywhere”

7. “Once in a While”

8. “Finding Out”

9. “Seasons”

10. “Real Thing”

11. “Colors”

Somewhere is out 2/5 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.