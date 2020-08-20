Sylvan Esso, the duo composed working couple Amelia Meath and producer Nick Sanborn, are gearing up for their third release, Free Love. Since the band is issuing an album rollout in an unprecedented time, amidst a global pandemic, they have to come up with innovative ways to keep fans excited for their music. Sylvan Esso was tapped to perform on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and used a moving pickup truck as their unconventional stage.

Performing their recent single “Ferris Wheel,” Meath and Sanborn hopped in a pickup truck and drove through a meadow. Even though she was jostled around in the car’s moving bed, Meath managed to deliver each lyric from their single with gusto. To conclude the performance with energy, the truck arrived in a clearing surrounded by bursting fireworks.

Ahead of the group’s Full Frontal performance, Sylvan Esso discussed the themes around their upcoming third release:

“It’s a record about being increasingly terrified of the world around you and looking inward to remember all the times when loving other people seemed so easy, so that you can find your way back to that place. This first single, ‘Ferris Wheel,’ is about discovering your power and awkwardly figuring out how to wield it. It’s for the summer, it’s for you, we hope you like it.”

Watch Sylvan Esso perform “Ferris Wheel” on Full Frontal above.

Free Love is out 9/25 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.