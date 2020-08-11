Sylvan Esso, the duo composed of couple Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, are gearing up to release their third record, Free Love. The group originally announced the effort with the single “Ferris Wheel,” saying the album’s idea revolves around “being increasingly terrified of the world.” Now, Sylvan Esso turns that theme on its head with their carefree “Rooftop Dancing” video.

In a statement, Meath said they infused the single with the energetic hum that comes with living in a big city: “Rooftop Dancing is about the excitement of being part of a collective humming whole — a city that contains multitudes — with your small story shining softly amidst it. Cheryl Dunn was a natural first choice to make the video since she has been so brilliantly capturing the spirit of NYC for years. We are so grateful to her for collaborating with us and giving us a beautiful slice of what the city feels like today,”

Directed by Cheryl Dunn, the “Rooftop Dancing” video follows and optimistic roller skater on a joyful ride around New York City. About the visual, Dunn said it nods to the resilience of New Yorkers during the pandemic: “To me this song reflects the social climate of NY right now, with its historical resilience to re-invent – to create new things from the discarded, to take back the streets, to not dwell on what you can’t do but to get excited about what you can do… like riding bikes en masse, making guerrilla art shows by the river, making more art and music – and yes – dancing on the roof tops!”

Watch the “Rooftop Dancing” video above.

Free Love is out 9/25 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.