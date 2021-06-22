Earlier this week, Tame Impala returned with a mysterious new video teasing an advanced imaginary drug named Rushium, which promised to help users “experience time, every time.” The surreal advertisement seemed to point to something exciting in the works, and it now looks like that something is actually a handful of rescheduled The Slow Rush North American tour dates.

Tame Impala made his 2021 tour announcement with the help of the fake pharmaceutical company AionWell. Press materials for the updated tour state that the musician’s Rushium drug is meant to help with “Acute Time Metagrobolization in Cells (ATMiC) within patients from 16 to 95 years of age,” adding that “much of the research into this condition is cutting edge and still being performed.”

Tame Impala’s official The Slow Rush 2021 North American tour kicks off in Tennessee in September at the Bonnaroo music festival and comes to a close in November in Dallas, Texas. Press materials state that this tour is only “Phase I” of the “Rushiam trials,” suggesting that more tour dates could be announced in the near future.

Check out Tame Impala’s 2021 The Slow Rush tour dates below.

09/04 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

09/07 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/10 — George, WA @ The Gorge

09/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/15 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/18 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

09/20 — Denver, CO @Ball Arena

09/23 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/25 — Dover, DE @Firefly Festival

09/28 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/31 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

11/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

11/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

11/07 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

11/09 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

date TBD — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

The Slow Rush is out now via Modular. Get it here.