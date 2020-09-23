Kevin Parker has been as active as just about any musician during the pandemic, performing in various capacities and putting out some new material. He was back at it last night, as Tame Impala visited The Tonight Show to bust out a rendition of The Slow Rush single “Borderline.”

For the performance, he and a couple of his band members manned various synthesizers and other electronic doohickeys in a space lit like a small club venue. The setup looks like what Parker did for his recent NPR Tiny Desk performance, for which he was joined by Jay Watson and Dom Simper. He explained to NPR then, “I’ll get Jay and Dom and we’ll do this kind of electronic jam with heaps of equipment around us and we’ll recreate the songs with samplers and sequencers. I’ve wanted to do something like this for a while and thought Tiny Desk would be the opportunity to do it.”

Aside from Fallon and Tiny Desk, Tame Impala also recently had a song remixed by Four Tet, shared an “Is It True” video, remixed 070 Shake’s “Guilty Conscience,” and performed on The Late Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Watch Tame Impala perform “Borderline” above, and check out our recent interview with Parker here.