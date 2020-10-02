Since becoming a global success, Australia natives Tame Impala are used to playing to large stadiums filled with adoring fans. They aren’t, however, used to sharing their music with empty arenas. But because the live music industry is still shut down for the time being, Tame Impala brought their stadium-filling sound the empty-seated soccer arena Perth Oval to usher in the world premiere of the video game FIFA 21.

Kicking off their set, Tame Impala pulled from their 2012 album Lonerism to perform their hit song “Elephant.” Amid impressive cable management and a circle of keyboards, the band then picked up the pace to effortlessly move through their The Slow Rush number “Is It True.”

In other Tame Impala news, the band finally unveiled their rescheduled concert dates. Like every other touring band, Tame Impala was forced to cancel their North American tour following the pandemic lockdown but now, the newly-scheduled tour dates offer a glimmer of hope for the future of live music. Starting next July, the band will (hopefully) begin their summer 2021 tour in Mexico before heading up the west coast and closing out the tour stops in Florida next October.

Watch Tame Impala perform “Elephant” and “Is It True” above.

The Slow Rush is out now via Modular. Get it here.