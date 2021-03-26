Indie

Tame Impala’s ‘Innerspeaker Memories’ Short Film Offers A Peek At Recording The Iconic Debut Album

Back in May 2010, Kevin Parker began his journey to international stardom with his debut Tame Impala album, Innerspeaker. He has now marked with occasion with an anniversary edition of the record, Innerspeaker 10 Year Anniversary Edition box set, which was released today. Alongside that, he has shared Innerspeaker Memories, a short film that, as press materials note, “features never-before-seen footage from the recording of Innerspeaker at the idyllic Wave House Studio in Western Australia.”

As for the anniversary edition box set, it has a lot of goodies for Tame Impala fans, including the singles “Solitude Is Bliss,” “Lucidity,” and “Expectation”; a collage of album sketches; a deluxe 40-page booklet; instrumental versions of some songs; a newly unearthed lengthy jam; and new mixes of tracks from the original album.

In a 2010 interview, Parker said of the album title, “It’s kind of just a silly term I came up with the try to explain the feeling you get when you’re at your most inspired, the idea that it just appears to you vividly and if someone plugged a stereo into you brain they’d be able to hear it. It’s a very short thing though, I’m not like Stephen Hawking or Brian Wilson or anything…”

Innerspeaker 10 Year Anniversary Edition is out now via Interscope. Get it here.

