Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Thinks Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ Is ‘A Perfect Song’

What the best song of the year was is up for debate. What’s not quite as open to interpretation, though, is what the most impactful song of the year was, which has to be Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.” It’s the most talked-about single of 2020, even months after its summer release. Now Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has weighed in, and he’s a fan.

Parker was profiled for a recent Triple J feature, and his thoughts on the song from that interview didn’t make it into that piece, although it was used in a new Megan Thee Stallion feature. In the story, Parker is quoted as saying of “WAP,” “For me, it’s the most memorable song of 2020. I just think it’s a perfect song. It feels great, the lyrics are great, the production fits. It’s so outlandish and brave.”

The Tame Impala leader isn’t the only big-time artist to discuss the song lately. Snoop Dogg recently shared some critical thoughts about the track, although he later walked that back, clarifying on Instagram, “Stop wit the bullsh*t press I love Cardi b and Meg. Music period point blank and they know that I’m n full support of the female. M. C. Movement so stop trying to make me a hater. U.F.D.H.B. Now carry on Before u get this. L.A. D. [laughing emoji]. That song 6xs platinum talk about that.”

