Tame Impala Brings A Pair Of Groovy ‘The Slow Rush’ Tracks To ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Tame Impala’s new album, The Slow Rush, is a lush and intricately produced record. Kevin Parker has always been able to successfully translate his songs to a live setting, and he has done so again with his performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night.

On the show, Tame Impala busted out “Lost In Yesterday” and “Breathe Deeper.” Like it does on the album, that “Lost In Yesterday” bass line moves the song forward in a satisfying way, while “Breathe Deeper” also has a head-bobbing groove thanks to the keyboards and Parker’s vocal rhythm.

Parker previously told Uproxx of The Slow Rush, “I wanted to try and use things from totally different worlds in the way that a hip-hop producer would. To be almost collage-y. Make a soundscape and build a song from there. When I first started putting ‘It Might Be Time’ together, I was like, ‘This is going to be unlistenable.’ Because I didn’t know if it sounded like Supertramp or The Chemical Brothers or Pharrell Williams. I could hear all those kind of things. At the end, I decided it sounds somewhere in between.”

Watch Tame Impala perform “Lost In Yesterday” and “Breathe Deeper” above. Also check out our interview with Parker here.