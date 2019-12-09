After this summer came and went without a new Tame Impala record, the Australian psych rocker announced his fourth studio record, The Slow Rush, will be arriving on Valentine’s Day. Kevin Parker, the mastermind behind the band, has since released several singles off the forthcoming effort and is back with a full list of North American tour dates supported by Clairo, MGMT, and Perfume Genius.

The latest single, “Posthumous Forgiveness,” was a way for the musician to cope with a strenuous relationship with his father ten years after his death. Along with “Posthumous Forgiveness,” the record boasts 12 tracks and was recorded and mixed by Parker between his studios in LA and hometown Fremantle, Australia.

Parker previously spoke about the record with the New York Times, saying the record is a sonic construction of the experience of passing time. “A lot of the songs carry this idea of time passing, of seeing your life flash before your eyes, being able to see clearly your life from this point onwards. I’m being swept by this notion of time passing. There’s something really intoxicating about it.”

Check out Tame Impala’s 2020 tour dates below.

03/09/20 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego* SOLD OUT

03/10/20 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum* SOLD OUT

03/11/20 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum*

03/13/20 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center* SOLD OUT

03/19/20 — Mexico City, MEX @ Foro Sol $

03/21/20 — Monterrey, MEX @ Pal Norte $

05/23/20 — London, UK @ All Points East – Victoria Park

05/29/20 — Chicago, IL @ United Center#

05/30/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum#

05/31/20 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena#

06/02/20 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena#

06/03/20 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre#

06/06/20 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena#

06/08/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center#

06/09/20 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena#

06/11/20 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena#

06/12/20 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center#

07/17/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center#

07/19/20 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center#

07/20/20 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center#

07/21/20 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center#

07/23/20 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center#

07/24/20 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center#

07/25/20 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center#

07/28/20 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena#

07/30/20 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center#

08/01/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena#

08/03/20 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center#

08/05/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena#

08/07/20 — George, WA @ The Gorge Amphiteathre#

* w/ Clairo

$ w/ MGMT

# w/ Perfume Genius

The Slow Rush is out 02/14/2020 via Modular. Pre-order it here.