Kevin Parker was supposed to be touring arenas around the globe following the release of Tame Impala’s highly-anticipated fourth studio record. Instead, the singer is at home along with the rest of the world. While Parker pushed his touring dates back until December, the musician is still offering fans a taste of his live music, albeit with far less psychedelic light installations. To benefit relief funds, Parker performed acoustic renditions of his music for the Music From The Home Front livestream.

Parked joined 50 other Australian and New Zealand musicians like Tones And I and Courtney Barnett for the Music From The Home Front performance. Armed with just an acoustic guitar and a vocal delay, Parker performed a stripped-down version of his The Slow Rush song “On Track.”

Sitting on his home couch, Parker delivers the song’s lyrics. Though the musician penned the verses quite some time ago, they hold a striking relevance to what the world is currently facing. “But strictly speaking, I’m still on track / And all of my dreams are still intact / ‘Cause strictly speaking, I’ve got my whole life,” Parker sings.

Watch Parker perform a stripped-down version of “On Track” above.

The Slow Rush is out now via Modular. Get it here.

