Tame Impala Is Taking Steps For A More Environmentally Friendly ‘The Slow Rush’ Tour

While the act of touring is important for a band to promote their album and reach as many fans as possible, it can also be damaging to the environment. Lengthy flights coupled with endless single-use plastic bottles for concert attendees increase a band’s carbon footprint. Some musicians like Billie Eilish have partnered with organizations to curve their environmental impact, and Tame Impala is the artist next to step up: He is partnering with an organization to reduce plastic waste on their The Slow Rush tour.

Tame Impala is teaming up with the organizations Defend Our Future and Reverb to reduce their carbon footprint while on tour. In order to do so, Tame Impala will be offering free filtered water refill stations at their tour stops as well as custom reusable Nalgene bottles.

Along with attempting to reduce their plastic waste, Tame Impala will be taking other eco-friendly initiatives on their tour. The band plans to fund projects that eliminate greenhouse gases, donate unused catered food and toiletries to homeless shelters, recycle backstage and on the road, pressure band members to refrain from single-use plastic, and use sustainable cleaning products.

Each stop on Tame Impala’s tour will have an Eco-Village station where attendees can pick up the reusable Nalgene bottles. Fans who participate will receive a one-of-a-kind, eco-friendly guitar pick as well as be entered to win a signed Fender guitar.

The @tameimpala tour kicks off TONIGHT in San Diego! Visit REVERB at the Eco-Village before the show to take action for people & the planet and reduce single-use plastic waste by donating for this custom #RockNRefill @nalgene bottle. 🌟🌎 Learn more: https://t.co/KDDAeaBWC1 pic.twitter.com/tU0waALM4M — REVERB (@REVERB_org) March 9, 2020

The Slow Rush is out now via Modular. Get it here.