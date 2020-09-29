Tame Impala released their highly-anticipated record The Slow Rush back in February. Vocalist Kevin Parker had extensive touring plans, originally planning on making the North American rounds with artists like Clairo and MGMT as openers. Of course, all touring was put on pause just a month later as countries went on lockdown due to the pandemic. While the exact date of the return of live music overall still remains uncertain, Tame Impala offers fans a glimmer of hope with his rescheduled tour dates for next year.

Tame Impala’s rescheduled tour kicks off at the end of next July in Mexico. The band will then play shows across North America, making stops in major cities like San Fransisco, Chicago, and Austin.

Check out Tame Impala’s 2021 The Slow Rush tour dates below.

07/22/2021 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol Stadium

07/28/2021 — Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

07/30/2021 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/02/2021 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/04/2021 — Vancouver, Canada @ Rogers Arena

08/06/2021 — George, WA @ The Gorge

08/08/2021 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

08/12/2021 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/13/2021 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/14/2021 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

09/15/2021 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/17/2021 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

10/04/2021 — Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

10/05/2021 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/07/2021 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/08/2021 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

10/10/2021 — St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/13/2021 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

10/15/2021 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/17/2021 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/18/2021 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

The Slow Rush is out now via Modular. Get it here.