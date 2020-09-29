Tame Impala released their highly-anticipated record The Slow Rush back in February. Vocalist Kevin Parker had extensive touring plans, originally planning on making the North American rounds with artists like Clairo and MGMT as openers. Of course, all touring was put on pause just a month later as countries went on lockdown due to the pandemic. While the exact date of the return of live music overall still remains uncertain, Tame Impala offers fans a glimmer of hope with his rescheduled tour dates for next year.
Tame Impala’s rescheduled tour kicks off at the end of next July in Mexico. The band will then play shows across North America, making stops in major cities like San Fransisco, Chicago, and Austin.
Check out Tame Impala’s 2021 The Slow Rush tour dates below.
07/22/2021 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol Stadium
07/28/2021 — Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
07/30/2021 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/02/2021 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/04/2021 — Vancouver, Canada @ Rogers Arena
08/06/2021 — George, WA @ The Gorge
08/08/2021 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
08/12/2021 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/13/2021 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/14/2021 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
09/15/2021 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/17/2021 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
10/04/2021 — Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena
10/05/2021 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/07/2021 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/08/2021 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
10/10/2021 — St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/13/2021 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
10/15/2021 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/17/2021 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
10/18/2021 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
The Slow Rush is out now via Modular. Get it here.