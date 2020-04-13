Due to the spread of the coronavirus, musicians have found themselves stuck in quarantine with canceled tours and festival appearances. Many artists, like Charli XCX and Ben Gibbard, are using the newfound free time to record music. Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker is following suit after his The Slow Rush tour was canceled. The Australian psych musician teamed up with UK rapper The Streets for the social-distancing anthem, “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better.”

Like many of us in quarantine, Kevin Parker and The Streets’ Mike Skinner are getting through the isolation by calling loved ones. With washed-out synths and poignant backbeat, Parker sings of the anxiety that can be attached to facing a phone call. “I was gonna call you back/ I swear/ Just as soon as I felt up to it/ It just hasn’t happened yet,” Parker lilts on the hook.

The track arrives as the lead single off The Streets’ upcoming project None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive. Along with Parker, the mixtape sees an array of features from artists like Idles.

Listen to “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better” above.

None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive is out 7/10 via Island. Pre-order it here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.