Tame Impala Announces A Short West Coast Tour With Clairo And MGMT

Tame Impala has followed-up a highly-anticipated album announcement with a series of North American tour dates. The brief tour will take place in March, a month after the band’s fourth LP, The Slow Rush, is released.

The quick trek, consisting of only four shows and two festival sets, kicks off in San Diego. The opening acts are other indie music favorites: Indie pop star Clairo will take the stage with Tame Impala for all four shows, while veteran indie rockers MGMT will join the bill for the tour’s final show.

Tickets on sale Saturday, November 9 at 12pm PST, stay tuned for pre-sale info pic.twitter.com/Y87btRnNjR — Tame Impala (@tameimpala) November 1, 2019

While this particular tour is short, it’s more than likely that more dates are to come, as Tame Impala is a festival-headlining favorite and has appeared on bills for big festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Pitchfork.

Kevin Parker, the mastermind behind Tame Impala, previously hinted his new record would arrive in the summer of 2019, but recently announced it will arrive on Valentine’s Day in 2020. Parker made the announcement by uploading a vague visual to his website and shortly after sharing the single, “It Might Be Time.”

Check out Tame Impala’s tour dates below.

03/09/2020 — San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena *

03/10/2020 — Los Angeles, CA – The Forum *

03/13/2020 — San Francisco, CA – Chase Center *

03/19/2020 — Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol *#

03/20/2020 — Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pal Norte

03/21/2020 — Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pal Norte

* with Clairo

# with MGMT

The Slow Rush is out 02/14/2020 via Modular. Pre-order it here.