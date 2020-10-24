Tame Imapla’s 2012 sophomore LP Lonerism set the ground work for the band’s current global success. The record garnered international attention for the Australian psych-rock project, even receiving a Grammy Award nomination for Best Alternative Music Album. Now, after having debuted his fourth record, The Slow Rush, back in February, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker revisits the album for a video.

Parker shared his newly-recorded video to the blissed-out track “Why Won’t They Talk To Me?” Friday. Filmed by his friend Alex Haygarth, the visual was originally taped as part of Parker’s performance for Adobe MAX. To execute the rendition of the track, Parker filmed several versions of himself playing each instrument and compiled the clips together to form a cohesive sound.

In a recent interview with Uproxx, Parker reflected on the recording process for Lonerism, saying he “found his calling” with the album:

“With Lonerism, I don’t know what it was, but I had just this sudden bolt of confidence, and ambition, and boldness. Don’t get me wrong. I’m still proud of InnerSpeaker. It’s one of my babies. But with Lonerism, for whatever reason, I guess I’d just found my calling more so than before. I had this wave of curiosity and boldness. I just felt fearless. There are more pop songs on Lonerism than the first one or anything I’d done before. Even though the sound is totally gnarled and blown out, to me it sounded like Backstreet Boys in some of it, or it sounded like Prince.”

Watch Tame Impala’s “Why Won’t They Talk To Me?” video above.

The Slow Rush is out now via Modular.