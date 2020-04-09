Since the release of her 2018 debut Flow State, Tash Sultana has spent her time touring and working on new material. Now, the Melbourne instrumentalist is ready for a new era. With “Pretty Lady,” Sultana furthers her impressive catalog as a one-woman sensation.

For the accompanying video, Sultana called upon friends, family, and fans to lend a hand. “So what do you do when you’re releasing a new song, you gotta make a music video, and you can’t leave the house due a global pandemic!?” Sultana wrote. “Well I gave some family, friends, and fans all around the world a little preview of the song and asked them to have a little fun and video themselves dancing along.”

In a statement, Sultana described her songwriting process: “I’ve been trying to figure out how to write this song for like six years. I used to loop it and just free style to it when I was busking years ago, but I always got stuck on the same parts. I put the song in a box at the back of my mind and revisited it in November 2019. I had Dann (Hume) and Matt (Corby) spend some time in my studio and that’s when I decided to show them this song. It’s my first song I’ve collaborated with other players on.”

Watch Sultana’s “Pretty Lady” video above.