2019 was a nostalgic year for Tegan And Sara. More specifically, September 2019, as that’s when they released both Hey, I’m Just Like You, which consists of re-recorded songs they wrote as teenagers, and their joint memoir, High School. The book apparently generated some buzz in TV circles, as it was revealed today that High School is being adapted into a TV series of the same name.

Deadline reports the show is being developed for IMDb TV (Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming service) by Clea DuVall (who is wriing the series, Plan B Entertainment, and Amazon Studios. Tegan And Sara will serve as executive producers.

The publication describes the series, “High School is a transcendent story of first loves and first songs. Through a backdrop of ’90s grunge and rave culture, the series tangles itself in the parallel and discordant memories of two sisters growing up down the hall from one another. This is a story about finding your own identity — a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimics your own.”

The memoir was initially announced in late 2018, and the sisters said of it at the time, “‘How did you start your band? When did you know that you were gay? What were you like before Tegan And Sara?’ We have spent twenty years answering those complicated questions with simple answers. […] Writing High School gives us the opportunity to tell the intricate stories that shaped our relationship as sisters, musicians, and queer girls.”

Tegan And Sara is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.