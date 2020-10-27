Halloween is just days away, which means that at the moment you’re reading this, it’s almost certain that somebody somewhere is watching The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The 1975 movie is basically the definition of a cult classic, and it has been honored in many ways in the decades following its release. Now Tenacious D have offered a tribute to the film with a cover of the song “Time Warp” from the movie, and they got a bunch of guests involved.

The video was uploaded to Jack Black’s JablinskiGames YouTube channel, and the performance is mostly led by Tenacious D with the guest contributors popping in to recite a line. They got some musical peers to join them: Phoebe Bridgers, Karen O, King Princess, and Peaches. Even Susan Sarandon, who stars in the original film, got in on the fun. Also appearing in the star-studded clip are Elizabeth Warren, Eric Andre, Ezra Miller, George Takei, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Heilemann, John Waters, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Peña, Reggie Watts, and Sarah Silverman. The video was released to help promote voting in the upcoming election.

Rocky Horror star Tim Curry wasn’t involved, but he’ll have his own thing going on this Halloween, as he’s hosting a livestream of the film to benefit the Democractic Party of Wisconsin.

Watch the “Time Warp” cover above.