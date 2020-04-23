The 1975 have been teasing the release of their album, Notes On A Conditional Form, for some time now. The group recently unveiled the record’s cover art and tracklist, and now they’ve given fans yet another preview of their 22-track record with “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know).”

The track’s accompanying visual, directed by Adam Powell, slates the band as vintage rockers. The black-and-white video depicts the band nonchalantly performing the single amid a stark backdrop. The song itself boasts shimmering production and ’80s-inspired synths while a buoyant guitar riff arrives in between vocalist Matty Healy’s musings. An ultimate nod to ’80s nostalgia, the track sees a Kenny G-style saxophone interlude. “This time, I think I’m gonna drink through it / But I see her online, and I don’t think that I should be calling / All the time, I just wanted a happy ending,” Healy sings.

Ahead of their single’s release, The 1975 announced they would be pushing back their album’s release and setting a firm date. While Healy had previously stated the album would see a late April release, Notes On A Conditional Form has been delayed until May.

Watch the “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” video above.

Notes On A Conditional Form is out 5/22 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.