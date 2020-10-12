Half a year ago, The 1975’s Matty Healy declared that the group was making a quarantine album. It turns out that in addition to that, it appears he’s working on his first solo record as well, if his mother is to be believed.

Healy’s mom is actress Denise Welch, and in a recent interview with UK publication OK, she let the news spill, saying, “Matthew is working on a solo project. I’ve got two boys in the entertainment industry. It’s a nightmare but I’m proud of them both. I’m very lucky that my boys have both got good heads on their shoulders.”

Healy previously suggested that he was making a solo album, telling Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in a February interview, “The 1975 doesn’t really operate without each other. So I mean I’m not like giving people excuses. Like one thing that I know that we’re gonna do is that I’m doing a Matty record and George is doing a George record. And we’re gonna produce each other’s records. So that’s gonna happen. Yeah, that, there you go, exactly, there’s an exclusive.”

Meanwhile, The 1975 were pretty active for the first few months of the year, but they have remained more quiet lately since Healy faced some Twitter accusations.