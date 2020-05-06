The 1975 have been teasing their highly-anticipated album Notes On A Conditional Form for some time. The record finally has a firm release date, though the group began releasing singles from the project late last year. After debuting a visual accompanying the track “Me & You Together Song” in February, The 1975 return with an alternate live version of the song.

Directed by Adam Powell, the “Me & You Together Song” live visual sees the band performing against a stark white backdrop. The camera moves along a dolly to continuously show the band performing, creating a panoramic optical illusion.

The live visual arrives just after Matty Healy announced a The 1975 tribute livestream. The musician tapped artists like Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers, and Rina Sawayama to perform covers of popular The 1975 songs on Instagram.

Ahead of the video’s release, Healy opened up to The Face about their upcoming 22-track release, Notes On A Conditional Form: “I think that the question on this record is: can the center hold with all of this sh*t? Politically, economically, climate-wise — it feels like we’re getting under a lot of pressure. So there’s that on the record. And there’s also just a lot of personal stuff about me.”

Watch The 1975’s “Me & You Together Song” alternate video above.

Notes On A Conditional Form is out 5/22 via Dirty Hit/Polydor Records. Pre-order it here.