The Antlers were a defining indie group of the late 2000s and early 2010s, but they’ve been quiet in recent years. Their latest release is 2014’s Familiars, which is over six years old now. Today, though, the group has returned to share their first new music since then, a fresh track called “Wheels Roll Home.”

The track has a more optimistic sound than a lot of the band’s previous material, which aligns with what Peter Silberman says of the single: “‘Wheels Roll Home’ is a simple song about the hopeful promise of reunion after a long time gone. It’s that feeling of finding home in someone, eager and impatient to build a life together. It’s the experience of waiting out tumultuous times, longing for stability someday.”

While The Antlers have been away for a while, Silberman has remained busy. He put out his first solo album under his own name, Impermanence, in 2017. As for The Antlers, there is no official indication that “Wheels Roll Home” is the start of a new album cycle, so only time will tell if the track is more than a one-off single or if there is something else to follow.

