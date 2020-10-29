Australian electronic duo The Avalanches announced a new era of music through a series of cryptic billboards this February, shortly following up with an official announcement of their third LP We Will Always Love You. Offering another taste of the project, The Avalanches share their shimmering Leon Bridges collaboration “Interstellar Love.”

Like much of the album, “Interstellar Love” was inspired by Carl Sagan and his wife, Ann Druyan. Druyan served as Creative Director in charge of curating the Golden Record, the vinyl record NASA launched into space to be found by otherworldly beings. Sagan and Druyan recorded themselves and added it onto the Golden Record, forever solidifying their own “interstellar love.”

About their work with Bridges, The Avalanches’ Robbie Chater said, “Leon is an incredible singer, with just the most beautiful voice. He’s from Texas but we both happened to be in LA at the same time, which was lucky as he was on my all-time wish list. When we were in the studio, I told him the story about Ann Druyan and Carl Sagan and how her love-struck brain waves were sent out into space on the Voyager’s Golden Record. And this song came out of that.”

Listen to “Interstellar Love” above.

We Will Always Love You is out 12/11 via Astralwerks. Pre-order it here.