New Zealand indie-rockers The Beths spent the last year and a half touring the world to devoted fans and opening for the likes of The Pixies and Death Cab For Cutie. Following the arduous period, the quartet reflected on their nomadic life, regrouped, and wrote an album: The Beths announced their sophomore record Jump Rope Gazers with the spirited lead single “Dying To Believe.”

According to a statement, Jump Rope Gazers “tackles themes of anxiety and self-doubt with effervescent power-pop choruses and rousing backup vocals, zeroing in on the commonality and catharsis that can come from sharing stressful situations with some of your best friends.” The recent track is woven with the same themes, as vocalist Elizabeth Stokes reckons with the distance that inevitably comes between friends as life passes by. “I’m sorry for the way that I can’t hold conversations / They’re such a fragile thing to try to support the weight of,” Stokes sings.

Listen to “Dying To Believe” above. Below, find The Beths’ Jump Rope Gazers cover art, tracklist, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “I’m Not Getting Excited”

2. “Dying To Believe”

3. “Jump Rope Gazers”

4. “Acrid”

5. “Do You Want Me Now”

6. “Out Of Sight”

7. “Don’t Go Away”

8. “Mars, The God Of War”

9. “You Are A Beam Of Light”

10. “Just Shy Of Sure”

11/08 — Perth, WA @ HBF Park*

11/11 — Melbourne, VIC @ Marvel Stadium*

11/14 — Sydney, NSW @ Bankwest Stadium*

11/17 — Brisbane, QLD @ QSAC Stadium*

11/20 — Dunedin, NZ @ Forsyth Barr Stadium*

11/22 — Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium*

* with Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy

Jump Rope Gazers is out 7/10 via Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.

