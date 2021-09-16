It’s been nearly a decade since The Black Keys‘ seventh studio album El Camino catapulted the duo from a relatively underground rock band into the mainstream, earning them three Grammy Awards among several other accolades. To celebrate the landmark LP’s success, The Black Keys are releasing a special 10th anniversary edition of the album, complete with live sessions, exclusive posters, and more.

El Camino (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is available for purchase in several formats. A Super Deluxe edition of the album includes five vinyl LPs or four CDs, featuring a remastered version of the original album, a previously unreleased Live in Portland, ME concert recording, a BBC Radio 1 Zane Lowe session from 2012, a 2011 Electro-Vox session, an extensive photo book, a limited-edition poster and lithograph, and a “new car scent” air freshener. A three-LP edition of the deluxe release features the remastered album and the live recording, as well as a special fan club version of the three-LP set.

Announcing the new edition of the album, the band shared a new trailer featuring Derrick T. Tuggle, reprising his role in the band’s original “Lonely Boy” video. Watch the trailer above and find The Black Keys’ El Camino (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) tracklist below.

Remastered El Camino Album

1. “Lonely Boy”

2. “Dead And Gone”

3. “Gold On The Ceiling”

4. “Little Black Submarines”

5. “Money Maker”

6. “Run Right Back”

7. “Sister”

8. “Hell Of A Season”

9. “Stop Stop”

10. “Nova Baby”

11. “Mind Eraser”

Live in Portland, ME

1. “Howlin’ For You”

2. “Next Girl”

3. “Run Right Back”

4. “Same Old Thing”

5. “Dead And Gone”

6. “Gold On The Ceiling”

7. “Thickfreakness”

8. “Girl Is On My mind”

9. “I’ll Be Your Man/ Your Touch”

10. “Little Black Submarines”

11. “Money Maker”

12. “Strange Times”

13. “Chop And Change”

14. “Nova Baby”

15. “Ten Cent Pistol”

16. “Tighten Up”

17. “Lonely Boy”

18. “Everlasting Light”

19. “She’s Long Gone”

20. “I Got Mine”

Zane Lowe BBC Session (Super Deluxe Edition only)

1. “Howlin’ For You”

2. “Next Girl”

3. “Gold On The Ceiling”

4. “Thickfreakness”

5. “I’ll Be Your Man”

6. “Your Touch”

7. “Little Black Submarines”

8. “Dead And Gone”

9. “Tighten Up”

10. “Lonely Boy”

11. “I Got Mine”

Electro Vox Session (Super Deluxe Edition only)

1. “Dead And Gone”

2. “Gold On The Ceiling”

3. “Howlin’ For You”

4. “Lonely Boy”

5. “Money Maker”

6. “Next Girl”

7. “Run Right Back”

8. “Sister”

9. “Tighten Up”

El Camino (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is out 11/5 via Nonesuch Records. Pre-order it here.

