Synth-pop trio Chvrches are gearing up to share a new album, Screen Violence, which will be out on August 27. In advance of the new project they’ve shared singles like “He Said She Said” and “How Not To Drown,” which was their unexpected collaboration with Robert Smith of The Cure. Of course, getting a legend of that caliber on a new song is always a win, but the band have also enlisted Smith to create his own remix of the collaboration, which is out today.

The Fader got an email quote from Smith about his take on the song, which was presented in all caps so bear with it – he’s not yelling, he’s just excited. Check out Smith’s thoughts on the track and listen to it below.

“I HAVE LOVED CHVRCHES FROM THE FIRST TIME I HEARD “THE MOTHER WE SHARE,” AND WAS THRILLED WHEN THEY ASKED ME TO COLLABORATE WITH THEM ON ONE OF THEIR NEW SONGS. I LISTENED TO EARLY VERSIONS LAST YEAR, AND “HOW NOT TO DROWN” JUMPED OUT AND DRAGGED ME UNDER. I WANTED MY REMIX TO FOCUS ON SOME OF THE SUNKEN ELEMENTS IN THE BRILLIANT ALBUM MIX, TO CONJURE UP AN IRRESISTIBLE MIDNIGHT SEA, WITH DARK MESMERIC CURRENTS THAT GENTLY BUT INEXORABLY PULL YOU DOWN… “