It’s been nearly sixteen years since The Killers shared their iconic debut album Hot Fuss, and the band continues to record music. Though their forthcoming album is on pause due to the pandemic, The Killers are keeping their fans excited through the singles “Caution” and “Fire In Bone.” Now, the band comes together for a rendition of their album’s lead single on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Announcing The Killers, Ellen said their performance of “Caution” marks an exciting anniversary. “Almost eight years ago our next guest made their daytime television debut on my show,” she said. The clip cuts to The Killers together in a studio. Backed by a partial band, vocalist Brandon Flowers belts out the songs’ lyrics while on piano. “I’m throwing caution / What’s it gonna be? / Tonight the winds of change are blowing wild and free,” Flowers sings.

Ahead of their set on Ellen, The Killers announced they would be delaying their Imploding The Mirage release due to the pandemic. After postponing their tour, Flowers described the importance of their live shows in promoting their album: “We want it to be clean, but still have an impact. It’s more about the content and letting the songs do the talking. We’ve got a big band with nine of us on stage. It’s a big sound and it helps build a community. We’ve never felt so close to the audience. Why? It’s beyond me. It starts with the songs and our approach to the way that we present them. I’m not faking it. I believe in these songs and the power of the performance.”

Watch The Killers perform “Caution” on The Ellen DeGeneres Showabove.