The Killers Tease A New Era By Unveiling A Partial ‘Imploding The Mirage’ Tracklist

It’s been two years since the release of The Killers‘ politically-charged fifth album Wonderful Wonderful, and the band has been keeping fans anticipated for a follow-up. While the title of their upcoming effort, Imploding The Mirage, has been announced, the band has stayed quiet about all other album-related updates — until Sunday, when the group shared a typed tracklist to their upcoming record. While the list still leaves some room for speculation, it signals Imploding the Mirage is nearly complete.

The band posted a screenshot of a tracklist written on a notes app. The tracklist is divided into three sections. All but the third section appears, meaning the band is still keeping a few tracks a secret. Beginning with a title track, the Imploding The Mirage record will see at least eleven tracks. “As easy as 1 2 3,” the band wrote in a tweet.

The tracklist arrives a few months after the band shared a less-official draft back in October. Written on a whiteboard, the former list showed a different order to the record. It looks as though some of the titles have been tweaked as well, as “Man And Woman Enough” previously appeared as “Man + Woman.”

While the exact release date of the record is still under wraps, the band has confirmed it will arrive in the Spring of 2020. Along with the album’s release, the band will embark on an expansive UK tour.

Imploding the Mirage is out spring 2020 via UMG.