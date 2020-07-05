Joining the long list of shows forced to change their normal routines as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular opted for a livestream in order to ensure the show went on without crowds. The spectacular was hosted by Today Show anchor Craig Melvin and meteorologist Dylan Dreyer and featured at-home performances from Black Eyed Peas, John Legend, Lady A, Brad Paisley, and more. The Killers’ also joined the show for a performance of their own and they used the opportunity to honor the late George Floyd.

Floyd was killed by police officers on May 25 in Minnesota after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. Performing “Land Of The Free,” The Killer used their opportunity on national television to honor him by changing the song’s lyrics as they performed the track from their Prairie Sun Recording Studio in Sonoma, California.

Speaking about Floyd’s death, band frontman Brandon Flowers performed the song, changing its lyrics to read: “When I go out in my car/ I don’t think twice/ But if you’re the wrong color skin/ You grow up lookin’ over both your shoulders/ In the land of the free/ And how many killings must one man watch in his home/ Till he sees the price on the tab/ Eight measured minutes and 46 seconds/ Another boy in the bag/ Another stain on the flag.”

The Killers’ performance arrived after the group honored Jimmy Buffet last month with a cover of his song “A Pirate Looks At 40” for iHeart Radio’s Living Room Concert Series. Press play on the video above and fast-forward to the 27-minute mark to hear The Killer’s “Land Of The Free” performance.