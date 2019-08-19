Getty Image

One of The National’s biggest strengths is their ability as a live band. They’re so good on stage that fans came to love I Am Easy To Find track “Rylan” years before it made it onto an album because of the band’s performances. Now that I Am Easy To Find has been out for a few months, fans are getting to hear what these tracks sound like in front of an audience. For those who can’t make it out to a show, though, Amazon has their back: The National are releasing a live concert film, The National: I Am Easy To Find, Live From New York’s Beacon Theatre, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on August 23. They will also be releasing an Amazon-exclusive EP featuring some songs from the film.

There’s no confirmed tracklist for the concert film yet, but the setlist from the concert reveals that the band didn’t play all of the album’s tracks in the order they appear on the album. They performed 15 of the album’s tracks during the main set, while they opened their encore with “Not In Kansas.” Elsewhere in the encore, the band also busted out a few hits from their other albums: “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness,” “Bloodbuzz Ohio,” and “Fake Empire.” The set featured appearances from the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, Julien Baker, This Is The Kit, and Mina Tindle.

Listen to “Rylan” from the EP here, find the tracklist for the EP below, and read our interview with Matt Berninger here.

We're thrilled to announce 'The National: I Am Easy To Find, Live From New York’s Beacon Theatre' via @PrimeVideo and 'The National: Live From New York’s Beacon Theatre (#AmazonOriginal) EP' via @amazonmusic. Both the film & digital EP will be available Friday 8/23. pic.twitter.com/UeXj2cFNZU — The National (@TheNational) August 19, 2019

1. “Rylan”

2. “You Had Your Soul With You”

3. “I Am Easy To Find”

4. “Where Is Her Head”

5. “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness”

The National: Live From New York’s Beacon Theatre (Amazon Original) is out 8/23 via 4AD.