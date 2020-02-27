Since news of the devastating effects of wildfires sweeping through Australia was publicized, many musicians have taken it upon themselves to help the cause. Tame Impala donated $300,000 to charity, Mac DeMarco raised $210,000 with a charity BBQ, Lizzo volunteered at a food bank, and Pink pledged half a million dollars in donations. Now, The National are stepping up to the plate by joining other artists in recording covers for the benefit album Songs For Australia. The proceeds from the compilation record will be donated to bushfire relief charities across Australia.

To do their part, The National covered ’80s Australian rock legends INXS. The band added their own spin on a rendition of the veteran group’s track “Never Tear Us Apart.” Berninger’s recognizable crooning cuts through intricate percussion on the emotive cover. The track arrives alongside covers from other musicians like Kurt Vile and Damien Rice. Proceeds from Songs For Australia benefit indigenous organizations as well as bushfire relief charities in the country.

Songs For Australia was coordinated by singer/songwriter Julia Stone. Stone said she was pleasantly surprised to garner the support she did from other artists. “I couldn’t believe the responses I was getting,” Stone said in a statement. “I received the most heart-warming replies from the biggest, busiest artists in the world. Most of these artists have toured here, have family here, friends here, have lived here or spent time here. Everyone has such great memories of this country and to see it in flames was breaking everyone’s hearts. I often got the response that people were so happy to be offered the opportunity to do something. Everyone feels helpless in times like this.”

Hear The National’s cover of “Never Tear Us Apart” above.

Songs For Australia is out 03/05 via BMG. Pre-order it here.

