Green Day Revive Their Side Project The Network At Just The Right Time

Perhaps the quirkiest chapter of Green Day’s history is The Network. For the unfamiliar, The Network was a secret side project that the band refused to officially acknowledge for years. The band released an album in 2003, Money Money 2020, the title of which makes today the perfect time for Green Day to revive the group. Now, that’s what they’re doing: The Network has released the Trans Am EP, which precedes a new album, Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So!, out December 4.

The group shared an in-character statement about the album and what they’ve been up to, writing:

“The Network were formed in the year 2003, fulfilling an ancient prophecy predicting that we, its chosen members, would issue a stern warning to mankind in the form of music. Released as the album titled Money Money 2020, we shined the headlights upon the follies and vanity of mankind. Rapidly achieving fame and fortune, we had often been mistaken as the planet’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band, Green Day. This earthly comparison is almost as comical as the humans that inhabit this dying planet! A Time Machine & The Church of Lushotology…

After our mercurial rise and the foundation of the Church of Lushotology, we have seen riches beyond imagination, thus we abandoned the doldrums of stardom and focused our efforts on time travel and the salvation of things beyond the human grasp! Within our travels through both time and space we have seen the futures foretold in the prophecy, and it is both disastrous and hilarious! Beyond these interstellar crossroads lie parallel dimensions where the oxymorons can create their own destiny! Choose wisely, for the devolution of man has always been a choice. The release of Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So! will serve as the final lesson! Within the binary codes of this album exist the keys to our past, present, and future DNA! The Gods are laughing & it’s up to you to prove them wrong… You’re welcome…

-The Network “

Green Day is keeping up the bit on social media is well. At the top of the month, Warner Records tweeted, “We are excited to welcome @wearethenetwork to our esteemed roster. It’s not everyday you have the honor of signing @greenday’s biggest nemesis,” to which Green Day responded, “WTF?!” The Network also staged a takeover of Green Day’s Twitter while declaring that they are definitely not Green Day.

Stream the Trans Am EP below.

Trans Am is out now via Warner Records. Get it here.

Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So! is out 12/4 via Warner Records.

Green Day and The Network are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.