It’s been seven years since The Strokes released their last full-length record, Comedown Machine, and fans have been eager for new music since their 2016 EP Future Present Past. Much of the members have continued making music under different project names, but it looks like the band is finally getting back together. After performing a Bernie Sanders campaign rally in New Hampshire Monday night, The Strokes shared the new single “At The Door,” announcing a new album and tour.

The Strokes’ forthcoming nine-track record The New Abnormal arrives in April and was produced by the legendary Rick Rubin. Their lead single, “At The Door,” sees the group examining new sounds. The quality diverts from The Strokes’ fuzziness of early albums like Room On Fire, opting for experimentation with buoyant synths and crisp vocal mixes. With a distinct clarity, Casablancas croons his earnest musings.

The new single and album announcement arrives after vocalist Julian Casablancas teased a new release at a New Year’s Eve concert. The Strokes played the unreleased track “Ode To The Mets” and Casablancas teased The New Abnormal. “The 2010s, whatever the f*ck they’re called, we took ’em off,” Casablancas said on stage. “And now we’ve been unfrozen and we’re back. If you really love someone, you’ll be frozen with them.”

Listen to “At The Door” above. Find The Strokes’ The New Abnormal cover art, tracklist, and subsequent tour below.

1. “The Adults Are Talking”

2. “Selfless”

3. “Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus”

4. “Bad Decisions”

5. “Eternal Summer”

6. “At The Door”

7. “Why Are Sundays So Depressing”

8. “Not The Same Anymore”

9. “Ode To The Mets”

02/14 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

02/18 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

02/19 — London, UK @ The Roundhouse

02/24 — Belfast, IE @ Waterfront Hall

03/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *

03/09 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater *

03/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *&

03/20-21 — Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pa’l Norte

03/27-29 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/27-20 — Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

04/03-05 — Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

04/03-05 — Bogota, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

05/01-02 — Miami, FL @ III Points

05/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/16 — Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital

06/03 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/12-14 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/25-28 — Bordeaux, FR @ Garorock Experience

07/02-05 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/09-11 — Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

08/14-16 — Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

* = w/ Alvvays

& = w/ King Princess

The New Abnormal is out 04/10 via RCA. Pre-order it here.