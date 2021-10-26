The War On Drugs are one of the best pure rock and roll bands in the business, and their fifth album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, is out this Friday. As the band’s Adam Granduciel has crossed into his 40s, he’s spent the past few years reflecting and reckoning on the wild times we’re living in, and what the next phase of life looks like for us as individuals.
The final single before the album’s release, “Change,” addresses exactly that. With a groove that’s more reminiscent of Petty than Springsteen, it’s another fine installment in the classic American rock and roll that the Philadelphia band have been perfecting since their 2008 debut Wagonwheel Blues and on albums like A Deeper Understanding, their 2017 Grammy-winner for Best Rock Album.
Speaking of the song with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Granduciel had this to say:
“I think this song in the record is kind of like about move into a new chapter gracefully, you know what I mean? And accept that everyone makes mistakes or has a difficult time with certain things or wish they could have done this or that. But when it’s time to commit and to just move forward to do so knowing that you live by a certain code or that you kind of have been through enough to where you want to understand what it is you’re looking for in your new chapter.”
Listen to “Change” above and check out the band’s extensive list of upcoming tour dates below.
11/12/2021 — Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze
01/19/2022 — Austin, TX – ACL Live
01/20/2022 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live
01/21/2022 — Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
01/22/2022 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
01/24/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
01/25/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
01/27/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
01/28/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
01/29/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/31/2022 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
02/01/2022 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
02/02/2022 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
02/04/2022 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
02/05/2022 — Toronto, Ontario @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
02/06/2022 — Toronto, Ontario @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
02/08/2022 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
02/10/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
02/11/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
02/12/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
02/13/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
02/15/2022 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
02/16/2022 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
02/18/2022 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
02/19/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
02/21/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/22/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/23/2022 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
02/25/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
02/26/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
03/22/2022 — Helsinki, Finland @ Helsinki Ice Hall
03/24/2022 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet
03/27/2022 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
03/28/2022 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
03/30/2022 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ KB Hallen
03/31/2022 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ KB Hallen
04/02/2022 — Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall
04/04/2022 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622
04/05/2022 — Milano, Italy @ Alcatraz
04/07/2022 — München, Germany @ Zenith
04/09/2022 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
04/11/2022 — Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy Birmingham
04/12/2022 — London, England @ The O2 Arena
04/14/2022 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena
04/16/2022 — Leeds, England @ First Direct Arena
04/18/2022 — Edinburgh, England @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
04/20/2022 — Köln, Germany @ Palladium
04/21/2022 — Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof
04/22/2022 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
04/23/2022 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
I Don’t Live Here Anymore is out 10/29 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.
The War On Drugs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.