The War On Drugs are one of the best pure rock and roll bands in the business, and their fifth album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, is out this Friday. As the band’s Adam Granduciel has crossed into his 40s, he’s spent the past few years reflecting and reckoning on the wild times we’re living in, and what the next phase of life looks like for us as individuals.

The final single before the album’s release, “Change,” addresses exactly that. With a groove that’s more reminiscent of Petty than Springsteen, it’s another fine installment in the classic American rock and roll that the Philadelphia band have been perfecting since their 2008 debut Wagonwheel Blues and on albums like A Deeper Understanding, their 2017 Grammy-winner for Best Rock Album.

Speaking of the song with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Granduciel had this to say:

“I think this song in the record is kind of like about move into a new chapter gracefully, you know what I mean? And accept that everyone makes mistakes or has a difficult time with certain things or wish they could have done this or that. But when it’s time to commit and to just move forward to do so knowing that you live by a certain code or that you kind of have been through enough to where you want to understand what it is you’re looking for in your new chapter.”

Listen to “Change” above and check out the band’s extensive list of upcoming tour dates below.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore is out 10/29 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.

