The War On Drugs just returned last month with their first new album in four years, I Don’t Live Here Anymore. The album sees the band at their peak, delivering dreamlike chords and glistening guitars infused with a bit of twang. Celebrating the project’s wonderful reception, The War On Drugs bring its title track to a late-night performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The War On Drugs took the stage with their full band in tow. Collaborators leaders Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius were even seen on stage, adding emphasis with backup vocals.

Along with delivering a faithful rendition of their recent album’s title track, The War On Drugs announce that they have another way for fans who aren’t able to see them play live to engage with their music. Next month, the band is set to premiere the livestream concert, Living Proof: The War On Drugs Global Live Event. The event officially premieres December 9, and ticketholders can stream the concert on-demand the following weekend. It was filmed at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in LA and offers a preview of their upcoming world tour.

SAVE THE DATE !!! Global livestream – DECEMBER 9-12. @DriiftLive https://t.co/4Cumle3xTL — The War on Drugs (@TheWarOnDrugs) November 17, 2021

Watch The War On Drugs and Lucius perform “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.

Tickets for the band’s global livestream event go on sale 11/19. Get them here.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

