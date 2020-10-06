The War On Drugs have earned a reputation as a stellar live band over the years, and now, for the first time, they’re offering that experience in the form of a live album: Live Drugs will be released on November 20 via Adam Granduciel’s Super High Quality Records. To mark the announcement, the band shared the live version of “Pain” from the album.

The 10-track release is described as “a collection culled from over 40 hard drives of recorded live shows spread out across years of touring behind multiple albums” that “is sequenced to reflect how a typical 70-minute show would flow.” Granduciel says of the collection:

“As a band leader, I always want to know where a song can go. Even though we’ve recorded it, mastered it, put it out, and been touring on it, it doesn’t mean that we just have to do it the same way forever. It feels like it’s kind of a reset, to be able to put something out that’s a really good interpretation of the way we interpret our music live. Even though this recording is from a year of tours, this is really how these six guys evolved as a band from 2014 to 2019.”

Beyond that, press materials also note that the band has been working on a new studio album “over the last six months,” so perhaps fans will have something else to look forward to soon, especially since A Deeper Understanding is upwards of three years old now.

Listen to the live version of “Pain” above and find the Live Drugs art and tracklist below.

1. “An Ocean Between The Waves (Live)”

2. “Pain (Live)”

3. “Strangest Thing (Live)”

4. “Red Eyes (Live)”

5. “Thinking Of A Place (Live)”

6. “Buenos Aires Beach (Live)”

7. “Accidentally Like A Martyr (Live)”

8. “Eyes To The Wind (Live)”

9. “Under The Pressure (Live)”

10. “In Reverse (Live)”

Live Drugs is out 11/20 via Super High Quality Records. Pre-order it here.