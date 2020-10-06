The White Stripes were one of the most successful and beloved rock bands of the 2000s, and Jack White has remained in the public eye in various capacities since the group disbanded in 2011. While White’s career is going strong, the group’s legacy is one worth celebrating, and that is just what is being done now: Their first greatest hits compilation, appropriately titled The White Stripes Greatest Hits, is set for release on December 4.

To mark the announcement, the duo shared a never-before-seen video of them performing “Ball And Biscuit” in Tokyo, Japan back in October 2003.

The band hasn’t revealed much from the tracklist so far, aside from that it has 26 tracks and one of them is “Ball And Biscuit.” However, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the band’s three songs that charted on the Billboard Hot 100 (“Seven Nation Army,” “Blue Orchid,” and “Icky Thump”), and probably some of their singles that made it onto the alternative charts as well, like “Fell In Love With A Girl,” “Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground,” “The Hardest Button To Button,” and “My Doorbell.” Also, “We’re Going To Be Friends.”

Watch the “Ball And Biscuit” performance above.

The White Stripes Greatest Hits is out 12/4 via Third Man Records/Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.