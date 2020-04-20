The xx’s Romy Madley Croft Teases Her Debut Solo Album By Performing A New Song

So far, Jamie xx is the only member of The xx to have a relatively consistent and robust solo career outside of the group: He has a pair of solo albums to his name, and it looks like another is on the way. Now, though, singer and guitarist Romy Madley Croft is branching out, as she has revealed she has a solo album in the works as well.

Romy hizo live; cantó Angels, Weightless ? (la del video) canción nueva de su proyecto solista, Electricity y Brave For You.

Oliver y Robyn estaban en la audiencia. Qué mega fantasía

Over the weekend, she performed on Instagram Live, and her set included a new song called “Weightless,” from her upcoming solo album. She indicated that her guitar-based performance of the song might not be indicative of the recorded song’s sound, as she said of her solo material:

“For the past couple of years, I’ve been writing a lot of songs for other people, writing a lot of songs for myself, and I ended up with all of these songs, so I’m gonna release a solo album […] under my name, so it’s just gonna be under Romy. I’m gonna be hopefully releasing it soon. I have loads of songs and I feel excited to try something new. […] With my new music, I’m excited to make it a lot more upbeat. It’s not — although I’m playing on the guitar and I love the guitar — it’s not exactly going to be guitar music.”

Watch Croft perform “Weightless” and speak about her solo album above.