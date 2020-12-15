The Year Without Concerts And How It Changed Music Discovery

This essay appears as part of the 2020 Uproxx Music Critics Poll.

In November 2019, my husband and I hopped in the car and drove two hours to meet friends at a Sleater-Kinney show in Columbus, Ohio. As usual, we made sure to get there to the venue early, in part to get a good spot, but also to catch the opening act, a local quartet named Snarls. I was excited to see the band that night, since the few songs I heard on Bandcamp sounded like my musical Kryptonite: dreamy, melancholy indie-rock with a distinctly ’90s vibe.

As it turns out, Snarls’ set lived up to expectations, with well-crafted songs that called to mind Veruca Salt and Letters To Cleo, and a bold, lively stage presence that was fizzy and infectious. That the band clearly had supporters in the audience who were stoked for their friends made the show even more charming.

Snarls was far from my only revelatory opening band experience: I’ve fallen for a then-unknown Strokes when they opened for Doves, saw Margo Price play to a nearly-empty club in Cleveland, and flipped for the B-52s vibes of a Canadian indie-punk band called Teenanger. Seeing these acts live made me seek out their records. With Snarls, it was no different: I bought their stellar debut album, Burst, upon its March release — the heartfelt, heart-on-sleeve LP became one of my 2020 favorites — and made plans to see them in May at a venue minutes away from my house.

That show didn’t happen, of course. Neither did any of the other concerts for which I had tickets — Bikini Kill, Harry Styles, My Chemical Romance, The Rolling Stones, Wussy — or any tours after March or so, when the pandemic made large in-person gatherings untenable. As we close in on ten months with no large-scale shows, the unexpected live moments that rearrange brains feel like faraway memories: the tangy, sharp jolt of a guitar riff cutting through a venue; a shuddering beat drop reverberating through a festival crowd; the pulse-quickening energy emanating from a talented rapper dominating the stage; a vocalist nailing that impossible high note and being rewarded with rapturous applause.

What’s been lost without the live music industry is immense and irreplaceable: livelihoods, jobs, family, security, revenue, happiness, community. That touring shut down suddenly was a jarring shock; that there’s no hard-and-fast date for concerts to return is even more devastating, as there’s no telling when relief might even be in sight. With music venues across the country announcing their permanent closures — one at a time, like a time-lapse film of a crumbling building — the concert landscape in 2021 and beyond is a big question mark.

Extrapolating the exact long-term impact on music is difficult (and, frankly, quite painful) to ponder. But in the shorter term, 2020’s lack of concerts and in-person socializing introduced a fundamental shift in music discovery. The chance of popping into a venue on a random night and seeing a mind-blowing musician, hearing a life-changing song in the wild on a between-band mix or store overhead, or running into a friend who might gush about a great new album — all evaporated. In fact, until these opportunities dissipated, it was perhaps easy to overlook how much of music discovery is intertwined with happenstance — overhearing a song, seeing a friend RSVP for a Facebook event and clicking over, taking a chance on seeing a new band live, stumbling onto a new single playing in the background at a restaurant.