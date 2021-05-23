Hours before Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm festival got underway on Saturday, Radiohead’s Thom York and Jonny Greenwood stepped forth with news that they — along with producer Nigel Godwich and drummer Tom Skinner — announced they were about to debut a new band. They’re called The Smile and they would perform for the first time together at Glastonbury’s livestream show.

In case you missed it, you can catch it again today @glastonbury pic.twitter.com/N9t4M43lor — The Smile (@thesmiletheband) May 23, 2021

The group’s set opened up with a performance of Radiohead’s unreleased track “Skirting on the Surface.” According to a setlist the band posted to their Twitter page afterward, the song has been renamed “Skating on the Surface.” The rest of The Smile’s set amounted to seven tracks under the following titles: “The Smoke,” “You Will Never Work In Television Again,” “Opposites,” “Panavision,” “Just Eyes And Mouth,” “We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings,” and “Thin Thing.”

This is not the first time that Yorke has worked with members outside of Radiohead. In 2009, he created Atoms For Peace with Nigel Godrich, Flea, Joey Waronker, and Mauro Refosco. Four years later they released their debut album, AMOK. Yorke has also played multiple shows with Godrich and Tarik Barri.

You can watch the band perform “Thin Thing” and “We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings” in the video above.