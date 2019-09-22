Tnght Ends Their Six-Year Hiatus With The Abstract Track ‘Serpent’

After a lengthy six-year hiatus, experimental electronic duo Tnght, formed by producers Hudson Mohawke and Lunice, is back with a new single.

Over the last few years, Tnght has been teasing a triumphant return, particularly on social media. Sunday is the day the duo finally broke their silence, releasing the track “Serpent.” Comprised mostly of syncopated experimental percussion, their new song serves as an unexpected homecoming. After a solid two minutes of clanking cowbells and monkey-like calls, a recognizable beat arrives, one crafted with xylophone, cowbells, hollering, and a synth pad. “Serpent” is more of a found-sound collage than a melodic tune, but the track harkens back to Tnght’s distinct category of music.

Tnght broke out onto the scene in the early 2010s, making a name for themselves with experimental sounds that pushed the boundaries of electronic music. Before taking a hiatus in 2013, Tnght released an EP and a slurry of singles. The duo even had an unreleased track, “R U Ready,” serve as bed music for Kanye West’s 2013 song “Blood on the Leaves,” off Yeezus. Tnght hasn’t announced if “Serpent” comes ahead of a full-length record but hopefully, they won’t make fans wait another six years.

Listen to “Serpent,” out everywhere via Warp/LuckyMe, above.