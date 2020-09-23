The world discovered this year that almost everything in their lives is actually cake. Those memes are genuinely pretty darn impressive, because as an artistic medium, cake is not easy to work with. That was proven during the recent season Season 11 premiere of The Great British Bake Off. Contestants were tasked with making a cake bust of their personal heroes, and one baker decided to portray former Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge. Well, they may have tried their best, but the results have drawn the ire of the internet.

DeLonge himself got in on the fun, too. He shared a screenshot of the cake — which, again, bears a passing resemblance to him in that it has human-like features — and wrote, “When I was younger, and needed the money, I did a few hundred adult films. This looks EXACTLY like me at the time. EXACTLY. #Cake.”

DeLonge wasn’t the only music figure to be immortalized as a baked good during the episode. He also wasn’t the only one to be portrayed poorly, as artists like David Bowie and Bob Marley also fell victim to the British bakers.

therapist: the david bowie cake from bake off isn't real. he can't hurt you the david bowie cake from bake off: pic.twitter.com/LZtNS2pZwn — Jack (@jack_thelad) September 22, 2020

Fans had plenty to say about the DeLonge cake, so check out some other reactions below.

Tom Delonge – Blink 182 pic.twitter.com/03LKZt4SzC — PeachFuzz (@TomEatW0rld) September 22, 2020

Tom DeLonge catching a glimpse of his cake bust #GBBO pic.twitter.com/QpiXFiasgs — Matt Baker (@Matt_J_Baker) September 22, 2020

Therapist: The Tom Delonge cake drawing isn’t real, it can’t hurt you The Tom Delonge cake drawing: #GBBO pic.twitter.com/F3gore0uQj — Claire Murgatroyd (@clairemurgg) September 22, 2020

No one warned us that the final harbinger of the end times would be the Tom Delonge cake — Doombrarian (@Doombrarian) September 22, 2020