Getty Image
Indie

Tom DeLonge Has Jokes About A Hilariously Awful ‘Great British Bake Off’ Cake Of Him

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

The world discovered this year that almost everything in their lives is actually cake. Those memes are genuinely pretty darn impressive, because as an artistic medium, cake is not easy to work with. That was proven during the recent season Season 11 premiere of The Great British Bake Off. Contestants were tasked with making a cake bust of their personal heroes, and one baker decided to portray former Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge. Well, they may have tried their best, but the results have drawn the ire of the internet.

DeLonge himself got in on the fun, too. He shared a screenshot of the cake — which, again, bears a passing resemblance to him in that it has human-like features — and wrote, “When I was younger, and needed the money, I did a few hundred adult films. This looks EXACTLY like me at the time. EXACTLY. #Cake.”

DeLonge wasn’t the only music figure to be immortalized as a baked good during the episode. He also wasn’t the only one to be portrayed poorly, as artists like David Bowie and Bob Marley also fell victim to the British bakers.

Fans had plenty to say about the DeLonge cake, so check out some other reactions below.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×