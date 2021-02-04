Getty Image
Tool’s Maynard James Keenan Is Recovering After Getting COVID-19 Again And Spending Time In The ER

Around this time last year, Tool leader Maynard James Keenan was dealing with the effects of the coronavirus, as he revealed in October. Now, he says he is once again recovering from COVID-19, as he got it a second time.

He spoke about it with Apple Music’s Strombo yesterday, revealing that he contracted the disease in mid-November and found himself in the ER in December. He described the situation:

“Ugly, ugly. Couldn’t breathe. I could barely put two words together without going into a coughing fit, you know? It ended up kind of also progressing into pneumonia. So, if I stayed in the hospital, they said, ‘OK, we can keep you here, but you’re fighting 12 other people for a bed and a ventilator we don’t have, so what do you want to do?’ I’m like, ‘Well, I need to breathe and I need to sleep.’ So, you’re just treating symptoms at that point. There’s nothing you can do other than treat the symptom, so for a real cough medicine – not the crap over-the-counter [medicine] – and then like an inhaler and some antibiotics to fight the pneumonia, and strap the f*ck in.”

Listen to the full Apple Music interview with Keenan here.

