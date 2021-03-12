It’s been exactly one year since Caribou, mastermind of producer Dan Snaith, released his acclaimed album Suddenly. To celebrate the album’s anniversary, Snaith tapped several contemporary producers to reimagine songs for the project Suddenly Remixes. Joining musicians like Four Tet and Jessy Lanza, Toro Y Moi put forth his cover of Caribou’s track “Home.”

Toro Y Moi’s remix injects the song with off-kilter synths, turning it from a snapping anthem to a mind-bending tune. Speaking about the remix, Snaith praised Toro Y Moi’s skills:

“[Toro Y Moi] is an incredible musician fluent in seemingly every musical vocabulary but with a sensibility all his own. His remix is like an Alexander Calder mobile or a Kandinsky painting where the musical geometries of the original song circle each other in space.”

Echoing Snaith’s statement, video director Kenworthy described how he transformed the remix into a captivating visual. “When I first heard the mix, I was taken aback—he’s pulled the song apart, laid all the bits on the floor, and made a minimalist sculpture out of little wiggly pieces,” he said. “So, similarly, I want to strip this right back and focus on minute details by making a sort of scratch film—the kind of animation which got me interested in animation in the first place. The idea is that each day I would isolate a tiny fragment of the song and hand animate some little doodles by scratching into black. No preconceived end goal, just whatever occurs to me daily, so it has an improvised, freewheeling, dreamlike, and fragmented quality. Just little weird details and evaporating thoughts. Little fleeting sketches.”

Listen to Toro Y Moi cover Caribou’s “Home” above.

Suddenly Remixes is out now via City Slang/Merge. Get it here.